Cardi B dishes on embarrassing moment in front of Rihanna!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B recalled an embarrassing moment while dining with Rihanna and socialite Paris Hilton.

Cardi B (pictured) revealed that she had an awkward moment while chatting it up with Rihanna and Paris Hilton. © CHANCE YEH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During an Instagram Live over the weekend, the 31-year-old I Like It rapper dished on her awkward situation at Jason Lee's recent fundraiser that was also attended by the 36-year-old billionaire and the 43-year-old heiress.



"I'm talking to Paris Hilton, I'm talking to Rihanna. You know, when I smile, I get nervous. I'm all up in Paris [Hilton's] face. We sitting right next to each other," Cardi shared.



"You know when I f**king went home, you know what I noticed? I noticed I had something black in my f**king teeth, b***h, the whole time."

"When I got home and I noticed that, I just literally buried myself in my f**king bed. That s**t is so f*cking embarrassing," the Bodak Yellow rapper added.

Hopefully Cardi's uncomfortable moment doesn't dissuade her from potentially working with the Diamonds singer in the future.