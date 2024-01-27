Cardi B drops special new Whipshots flavor for Valentine's Day!
New York, New York - The ever-entrepreneurial rapper Cardi B has a new limited-edition flavor of Whipshots, her vodka-infused whipped cream brand. The new strawberry treat comes out just in time for Valentine's Day!
Cardi B and Starco Brands released the latest limited-edition Whipshots flavor, strawberry, on Friday.
Whipshots announced the release with a sweet photoshoot of the Bongos rapper all in pink on Instagram.
"THE TIME HAS COME. STRAWBERRY WHIPSHOTS IS HERE," the brand wrote.
"Our fans have been begging us to drop Strawberry Whipshots since day one, and we're going big with the launch of our most requested flavor," Dave Dreyer, CMO of Starco Brands, said in a statement, per Businesswire.
For the release of Whipshots Strawberry, the brand has partnered with the Museum of Ice Cream.
Starting February 9, Cardi B's unique boozy cream will be a topping option and part of unique cocktails at the Museum's Austin, Chicago, and New York locations.
Cardi B remains silent on social media despite new Whipshots launch
As the face of Whipshots, Cardi B is usually very vocal in promoting her brand. When she re-launched the peppermint flavor, she shared snaps of her holiday shoot on her personal Instagram page.
But the Bongos rapper has been MIA from social media since the start of January when she admitted to sleeping with her estranged husband, Offset, on New Year's Eve.
Her silence has continued through the weekend, despite the big launch.
Strawberry is the fourth limited-edition flavor from Cardi B's Whipshots, following lime, peppermint, and pumpkin spice. The vodka-infused whipped cream is available in 39 states across the US.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Whip_Shots