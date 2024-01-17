Did Cardi B's husband Offset have secret affair with model Winnie Harlow?
Miami, Florida - A Miami dancer has accused rapper Offset of sleeping with the model Winnie Harlow, even claiming that his wife, Cardi B, gave him a "pass" to do so!
It's no secret that Cardi B and Offset have a tumultuous relationship, and over the years, there have been multiple accusations of infidelity.
On Tuesday, a Miami dancer told the hosts of the We In Miami Podcast that Offset was sleeping with model Winnie Harlow while he was with Cardi.
The dancer said the WAP rapper knew about the tryst and gave her hubby a "pass" as "long as he [did] it respectfully."
The dancer also told the hosts that Offset tried to get with her.
While the dancer's accusations are shocking, she may be trying to stir the pot because she's got beef with Cardi.
She dubbed the Bongos artist a "hater" and said she and Cardi used to dance together in Miami, adding that Cardi seemed to "be hating on her" and didn't greet her when they saw each other again.
Is there any truth to the Offset cheating rumors?
In the comment section of the Instagram video, fans weighed in on the accusations – and many aren't convinced.
Some accused the dancer of trying to get attention in the comments, while others begged Cardi not to take the bait.
The Bronx native usually doesn't hesitate to clap back on social media, but Cardi B's social media has been quiet since New Year's.
The rapper surprised fans by sharing that she slept with Offset on New Year's Eve even though they aren't together anymore, sparking further confusion about the status of their romance.
Cardi B, Offset, and Winnie Harlow have not responded to the dancer's accusations.
Cover photo: Collage: Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP &Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP