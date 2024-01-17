Did Cardi B's husband Offset have secret affair with model Winnie Harlow?

Miami, Florida - A Miami dancer has accused rapper Offset of sleeping with the model Winnie Harlow, even claiming that his wife, Cardi B , gave him a "pass" to do so!

It's no secret that Cardi B and Offset have a tumultuous relationship, and over the years, there have been multiple accusations of infidelity.

On Tuesday, a Miami dancer told the hosts of the We In Miami Podcast that Offset was sleeping with model Winnie Harlow while he was with Cardi.

The dancer said the WAP rapper knew about the tryst and gave her hubby a "pass" as "long as he [did] it respectfully."

The dancer also told the hosts that Offset tried to get with her.

While the dancer's accusations are shocking, she may be trying to stir the pot because she's got beef with Cardi.

She dubbed the Bongos artist a "hater" and said she and Cardi used to dance together in Miami, adding that Cardi seemed to "be hating on her" and didn't greet her when they saw each other again.