Cardi B fires back at Kanye West's claim she'll be irrelevant in 10 years!

New York, New York - Cardi B hit back at Kanye West after Ye claimed that she wouldn't be relevant in 10 years!

Cardi B clapped back at Kanye West's (l.) deleted tweets that she wouldn't be relevant in 10 years. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 47-year-old disgraced rapper has taken aim at everyone in the music industry – sans Diddy – but there's one artist who isn't letting Ye's remarks fly.

Kanye recently tweeted about the Grammy-winning hitmaker, "Where Cardi B gonna be 10 years from now. They used her."

In a follow-up post, he added, "CARDI B REPLACED NICKI MINAJ MEG THE STALLION REPLACED CARDI B."

Yet, Cardi aptly hit back, "7 years 1 album… STILL being a topic and STILL being asked about my music!! I'm anointed and I have a real fanbase. They come and go, but The Brim is still here and will stay!"

This isn't the first time Ye threw shade at the WAP hitmaker, remember in 2020 when he accused Cardi of being an industry plant?