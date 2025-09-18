Cardi B reveals Am I The Drama? tracklist and teases surprise music video

Cardi B has celebrated the upcoming release of her sophomore album Am I The Drama? with a look at the tracklist, plus a new music video teaser!

New York, New York - Prrrr! Cardi B has unveiled the 21 new songs that will appear on her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?.

Ahead of its release on Friday, the 32-year-old New York native shared the album's complete tracklist via Instagram.

The new post names the songs that will feature her A-list collaborators, which Cardi previously revealed to be Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Selena Gomez, among others!

Adding to the excitement, the WAP hitmaker also shared a teaser for the song SAFE – featuring singer Kehlani – and its music video, set to premiere at midnight ET along with the album.

Earlier this week, the Bodak Yellow rapper announced The Little Miss Drama Tour – her first headlining run in five years – that begins on February 11 and stops in cities like New York, Las Vegas, and Austin.

The Grammy winner also just dished that she's expecting a baby with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, but that hasn't slowed Cardi down at all!

She's pulled out all the stops for her album's rollout, including the release of a "courtroom edition" of the LP inspired by her viral trial and multi-city meet-and-greets.

