Cardi B flexes her wealth amid claims she's going broke

New York, New York - Cardi B has slammed her critics yet again after talk that she's struggling financially !

Cardi B hit back at gossip that she is financially struggling after her latest sponsored ad with Shein. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

The Grammy-winning rapper flexed her money moves after followers questioned her wealth following her latest sponsored ad with Shein.

Cardi said in a voice recording via X, "People say that I'm surviving off Shein deals and brand deals – wait, hold on."

She continued, "I want to let y'all know I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million, in my bank."

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker says she spends "about $3 million in a month" and dropped screenshots of messages with an unknown person about an alleged tour from September during her "off year."

The messages claimed that the Invasion of Privacy artist would be paid $1 million per show, for a total of $65 million.