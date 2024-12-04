Cardi B goes on latest angry rant after criticism of scrapped song: "I'm so over everybody"
New York, New York - Cardi B is having a hard time with her fans lately, and she's running out of patience.
On Tuesday, the Bongos rapper went off again via an X Spaces live stream, letting rip at fans who criticized an unreleased song that she shared on her Instagram.
The mom three ranted, "I really want some of y'all to stop being f***ing dumb, stupid and slow, okay? Dumb, just f***ing stupid and f***ing slow and overly opinionated. Just overly opinionated."
The Instagram clip featured Cardi in a recording studio rapping along to a scrapped song from 2019, saying, "I hate this song."
Back on her stream, the Drip rapper explained that she listens to "old songs or scrapped songs," noting, "Even if they're scrapped I like to rehear s*** just in case I find a f***ing line that I like and I could reuse it, because the song is completely f***ing scrapped."
Is Cardi B over her fans?
But Cardi wasn't done getting things off her chest, as she also brought up fans demand for new music that touches on her divorce from Offset.
"Y'all might not even see me for the rest of the f***ing year. I'm so over everybody, I need time for myself. I got like three more bookings, that's when you're going to see me. Other than that, I don't want to deal with nobody, dead***."
The Please Me artist further expressed her frustrations with a post on X that read simply: "This y yall don't get sh***."
Cover photo: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP