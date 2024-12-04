Cardi B goes on latest angry rant after criticism of scrapped song: "I'm so over everybody"

New York, New York - Cardi B is having a hard time with her fans lately, and she's running out of patience.

Cardi B fired back at the backlash her scrapped song got from fans in a new rant on X Spaces. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the Bongos rapper went off again via an X Spaces live stream, letting rip at fans who criticized an unreleased song that she shared on her Instagram.



The mom three ranted, "I really want some of y'all to stop being f***ing dumb, stupid and slow, okay? Dumb, just f***ing stupid and f***ing slow and overly opinionated. Just overly opinionated."

The Instagram clip featured Cardi in a recording studio rapping along to a scrapped song from 2019, saying, "I hate this song."

Back on her stream, the Drip rapper explained that she listens to "old songs or scrapped songs," noting, "Even if they're scrapped I like to rehear s*** just in case I find a f***ing line that I like and I could reuse it, because the song is completely f***ing scrapped."