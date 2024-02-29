Cardi B gets fans buzzing with teaser for fierce upcoming single!

Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B 's social media blackout is over and better yet, she's dropping new music on Friday – a fiery freestyle track called Like What!

Rapper Cardi B is about to drop her new single, Like What, coming Friday, March 1! © Screenshot/instagram/cardib

The rapper broke the news Wednesday with short clip in which she spits: "Hey you learn to throw some gas in this mother f***ing year b****."

The eight-second teaser is enough to give fans a taste of what's to come: a fierce single that is sure to have some memorable lines.

The Bodak Yellow artist shared the cover art for the new song, writing, "YA FOUND ME" – a cheeky answer to the question #wherescardi that's been all over X since she blacked out her socials.

The Like What cover art doesn't show Cardi in her usual glam, instead showcase a bold new look.