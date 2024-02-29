Cardi B gets fans buzzing with teaser for fierce upcoming single!
Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B's social media blackout is over and better yet, she's dropping new music on Friday – a fiery freestyle track called Like What!
The rapper broke the news Wednesday with short clip in which she spits: "Hey you learn to throw some gas in this mother f***ing year b****."
The eight-second teaser is enough to give fans a taste of what's to come: a fierce single that is sure to have some memorable lines.
The Bodak Yellow artist shared the cover art for the new song, writing, "YA FOUND ME" – a cheeky answer to the question #wherescardi that's been all over X since she blacked out her socials.
The Like What cover art doesn't show Cardi in her usual glam, instead showcase a bold new look.
Cardi B rocks pink in her Like What cover art
Cardi B, who hasn't dropped a full-length record since Invasion of Privacy in 2018, rocks rose-pink angled brows, lashes, and matching rose-colored contact lenses in the Like What cover art.
Her bejeweled locks boast flowers, bows, and pearls, capped off with super long white square nails and a furry peach-pink halter top.
Though she's wearing pink, there's nothing light about this track, as the verses she's recently teased prove.
Like What drops Friday and is available for pre-save.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Cardi B