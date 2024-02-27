Is Cardi B teasing a new era with social media blackout?
Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B has blacked out her profile pics across social media. Does this mean the Invasion of Privacy artist is going to debut a new era?
How do musicians tease new eras and fresh music?
They create hype with a social media blackout.
Doja Cat, for example, purged her Instagram account before debuting her darker persona and album Scarlet and new creepy tattoos. Many other artists have done the same.
Cardi B hasn't deleted any of her accounts or purged her posts, but she has made a subtle but bold change: blacking out her profile pics.
Fans of the artist were quick to notice the change across her social media accounts Sunday night. Soon after, #BardiBlackout and #whereiscardi were trending on X.
When will Cardi B drop her second album?
Besides her Super Bowl ad, Cardi B hasn't posted on social media since the New Year. She didn't even comment on Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's beef.
With her profile pics gone, fans are itching for an explanation, and hoping Cardi's going to announce new music. In many #bardiblackout posts on X, fans wrote, "She's coming!"
They might be right.
After all, her estranged hubby Offset posted an Instagram story last week showing him rocking out and seemingly pushing the Bodak Yellow artist to drop what she's working on.
Cardi has been promising to drop a sophomore album for a while, her debut and record-breaking album, Invasion of Privacy, dropped in 2018.
A social media blackout is a classic attention grab for a big announcement. Hopefully, Cardi won't keep fans waiting for long.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/x/BardiGangUpdate & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B