Is Cardi B teasing a new era with social media blackout?

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B has blacked out her profile pics across social media. Does this mean the Invasion of Privacy artist is going to debut a new era ?

Cardi B could be creating hype for a big announcement with her social media blackout. © Collage: screenshot/x/BardiGangUpdate & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

How do musicians tease new eras and fresh music?

They create hype with a social media blackout.

Doja Cat, for example, purged her Instagram account before debuting her darker persona and album Scarlet and new creepy tattoos. Many other artists have done the same.

Cardi B hasn't deleted any of her accounts or purged her posts, but she has made a subtle but bold change: blacking out her profile pics.

Fans of the artist were quick to notice the change across her social media accounts Sunday night. Soon after, #BardiBlackout and #whereiscardi were trending on X.