Cardi B gets fans giggling with snarky remarks to unborn baby

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B 's latest TikTok has fans gushing over her baby bump – and sense of humor. Just because she's expecting doesn't mean she's snacking!

Cardi B's stern words for her unborn baby have TikTokers laughing. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iamcardib & Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Prenatal experts recommend talking to babies in the womb to strengthen bonds and cognitive development.

Now, the pregnant Bronx rapper has taken this advice – and hysterically twisted it.

In her new TikTok video shared Sunday with the caption, "Always want a little snack," Cardi B shows off her growing baby bump while rocking a bright red bra and scrolling on her phone.

The clip is set to the viral TikTok sound, in which a scratchy-voiced doll begs, "Can I have a snack?"

Cardi refuses with a sharp: "No." The doll responds, "B***h. Can I please have a snack?" Cardi again refuses while glaring at her bump.