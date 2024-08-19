Cardi B gets fans giggling with snarky remarks to unborn baby
New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B's latest TikTok has fans gushing over her baby bump – and sense of humor. Just because she's expecting doesn't mean she's snacking!
Prenatal experts recommend talking to babies in the womb to strengthen bonds and cognitive development.
Now, the pregnant Bronx rapper has taken this advice – and hysterically twisted it.
In her new TikTok video shared Sunday with the caption, "Always want a little snack," Cardi B shows off her growing baby bump while rocking a bright red bra and scrolling on her phone.
The clip is set to the viral TikTok sound, in which a scratchy-voiced doll begs, "Can I have a snack?"
Cardi refuses with a sharp: "No." The doll responds, "B***h. Can I please have a snack?" Cardi again refuses while glaring at her bump.
Cardi B shows off her baby bump in hilarious TikTok
TikTokers love Cardi B's look in this cute TikTok clip. "She looks so good," gushed one, while another wrote, "You are glowing mama."
"Haha, love the humor! Always find a way to laugh, even over snacks," another quipped.
Other TikTok commenters suggested that Cardi should indulge and get herself and the growing baby a snack.
After all, pregnant people need more calories. Growing a human burns a lot of energy!
