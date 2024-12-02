Cardi B hits back hard at sexist comments and accusations of neglecting her kids

New York, New York - Cardi B slammed haters who accused her of not spending enough time with her kids.

Cardi B hit back at online critics after being slammed for partying over the weekend. © IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

After Cardi was seen partying at local artist Lady Lava's set in New York this weekend, the Bongs rapper was criticized over her wild night out.

Following the backlash, the single hip-hop hitmaker took to Spaces Talk via X on Sunday to address the claims that's been partying too hard.

"Yesterday was my last day going out to party. We been partying hard honey, hard. Having a time, a ball. But let's have this little talk," she began.

Cardi denied talk that she's "always outside" and addressed sexists comments.

"I feel like it's men that usually say that. I'm not being a h** because after I leave the club, I take this wet a** p**** to my f***ing bed with no d**** to give it to."

The star also noted that she felt "restricted" while married to Offset, whom she is currently divorcing.

"I was just like in a state that I didn't even notice. Even when I feel like I wasn’t depressed, I just wasn't being myself. And now, I don’t feel like that. I don't give a f***. Like b***, f*** you, I'm living my life."