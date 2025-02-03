Cardi B oozes Old Hollywood glamour at the 2025 Grammys!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B stepped out in style for the 2025 Grammy Awardss !

Cardi B shimmered on the red carpet at this year's Grammys. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Grammy-winner kicked off her busy February with a daring fashion look at the annual music award ceremony.

Cardi sizzled on the red carpet in a custom-made Roberto Cavalli one-shoulder mermaid gown that featured a plunging neckline.

The hand-embroidered, fitted dress was adorned in shimmering beads and sequins that resembled tiger's stripes, while the bottom flowed into a dramatic train complete with multi-colored feathers.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker added to her old Hollywood-esque 'fit with a chic curly bob, bronze makeup, and black French tip nails.

Cardi's song, Enough (Miami), was nominated for Best Rap Performance, but the award ultimately went to Kendrick Lamar's hit track, Not Like Us, which also took home Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

But the mom of three still hit the stage during the show to present the award for Best Rap Album, which was won by rising star Doechii.