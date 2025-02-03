Cardi B oozes Old Hollywood glamour at the 2025 Grammys!
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B stepped out in style for the 2025 Grammy Awardss!
The Grammy-winner kicked off her busy February with a daring fashion look at the annual music award ceremony.
Cardi sizzled on the red carpet in a custom-made Roberto Cavalli one-shoulder mermaid gown that featured a plunging neckline.
The hand-embroidered, fitted dress was adorned in shimmering beads and sequins that resembled tiger's stripes, while the bottom flowed into a dramatic train complete with multi-colored feathers.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker added to her old Hollywood-esque 'fit with a chic curly bob, bronze makeup, and black French tip nails.
Cardi's song, Enough (Miami), was nominated for Best Rap Performance, but the award ultimately went to Kendrick Lamar's hit track, Not Like Us, which also took home Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
But the mom of three still hit the stage during the show to present the award for Best Rap Album, which was won by rising star Doechii.
Doechii now joins Cardi as the only female rappers to win the coveted honor since Lauryn Hill in 1999 for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which made her the first woman ever to win the category.
Cover photo: Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP