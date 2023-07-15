Cardi B praises Lizzo's "buns" in new Yitty swimwear!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B couldn't help but give Lizzo a shoutout on Instagram after the singer used her track to promote new items from her Yitty line.

Lizzo (r.) got support from Cardi B after she used the rapper's new track to promote her Yitty swim line. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib & lizzobeeating

The 30-year-old I Like It rapper gave her fellow musician a major shoutout on IG after the Emmy nominee used Cardi and FendiDa Rappa's newest track in her post on Thursday.

Lizzo, who teamed up with Cardi for her 2021 song Rumors, modeled several swimsuits from her shapewear brand in a clip she shared via Instagram on Friday - all the while chilling on a yacht like the boss she is!

The fits included several sexy two-pieces that ranged from all-black ensembles to a light brown top with turquoise bottoms.

She twirled and posed to the remix track, Point Me 2, and captioned the post, "SMOOTH AS HELL TOPS. SMOOTHED REALITY PANTIES = a match made in @yitty heaven!!!"

In response, the Please Me artist re-shared the clip on her story, and quoted a line from the track, writing, "She Got Some Buns."