Cardi B teams up with Fendi Da Rappa for surprise collab!
Paris, France - As Cardi B slays Paris Fashion Week, she has also surprised fans with yet another new music collaboration!
On Friday, fans of Fendi Da Rappa's addictive track, Point Me to the Sluts, got a treat when the artist dropped a remix to the song, Point Me 2, that featured a new verse from the 30-year-old Bodak Yellow artist.
The sequel to Rappa's single that went viral on TikTok also came with another gift, a music video where Cardi made a guest appearance.
For her verse, the Please Me rapper dropped several quotable verses and even made a nod to her iconic track, WAP, while also making playful shoutouts to fellow artists, Kehlani and Normani.
Cardi's newest team-up is just the latest in her slew of new features with rising artists.
Last month, the former Love & Hip-Hop star hopped on rapper Latto's remixed track, Put It On Da Floor Again, which sent fans into a frenzy! Cardi appeared in the star-studded music video for the track as well.
Outside of the music world, the Grammy winner has been continuing to show off her lavish style in Paris while attending the Balenciaga fashion show and the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/fendi.darappa & iamcardib