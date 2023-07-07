Cardi B teams up with Fendi Da Rappa for surprise collab!

Paris, France - As Cardi B slays Paris Fashion Week , she has also surprised fans with yet another new music collaboration!

Cardi B (r) has made yet another surprise appearance on another rising artist's remix track, Fendi Da Rappa. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/fendi.darappa & iamcardib

On Friday, fans of Fendi Da Rappa's addictive track, Point Me to the Sluts, got a treat when the artist dropped a remix to the song, Point Me 2, that featured a new verse from the 30-year-old Bodak Yellow artist.

The sequel to Rappa's single that went viral on TikTok also came with another gift, a music video where Cardi made a guest appearance.

For her verse, the Please Me rapper dropped several quotable verses and even made a nod to her iconic track, WAP, while also making playful shoutouts to fellow artists, Kehlani and Normani.

Cardi's newest team-up is just the latest in her slew of new features with rising artists.

Last month, the former Love & Hip-Hop star hopped on rapper Latto's remixed track, Put It On Da Floor Again, which sent fans into a frenzy! Cardi appeared in the star-studded music video for the track as well.