Cardi B reacts to Biden's endorsement of Kamala Harris: "I told y'all"
Paris, France - Cardi B has never been shy about her politics. Following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race she took to social media to jeer, "I told y'all Kamala [Harris] was supposed to be the 2024 Candidate."
In June, the Bodak Yellow artist called Biden selfish for running for a second term in a long Instagram Live rant, saying it was time for him to "pass the torch to Kamala."
On Sunday, following Biden's shocking withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and his endorsement of Harris as the Democratic candidate, Cardi took to social media to remind fans of her prior prediction.
"Ahahahahha let's go I told yall Kamala was supposed to be the 2024 candidate... Stop F**in playing with me!!!!" she wrote on X.
Cardi also reposted clips from her June rant to Instagram, adding, "Check the date.. said this on JUNE 30TH! been told y'all Kamala should've been the 2024 candidate."
Cardi B thinks Kamala Harris can beat Trump
Cardi admitted that running for president would be harder for Harris as a Black and South Asian woman but added it may be the right move, because "America is a reality TV show."
She said if Biden were to drop out and hand the baton to Harris, she would have a real chance with the story and added that Harris would "wash Trump" in a debate.
Despite Biden's endorsement of his running mate, the 2024 Democratic candidacy is still tehcnically up for grabs. The only question is, will Cardi B vote for Harris if she is on the ballot?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP