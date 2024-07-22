Cardi B reacts to Biden's endorsement of Kamala Harris: "I told y'all"

Paris, France - Cardi B has never been shy about her politics. Following President Joe Biden 's withdrawal from the 2024 race she took to social media to jeer, "I told y'all Kamala [Harris] was supposed to be the 2024 Candidate."

Following Biden's withdrawal from the race, Cardi B (l.) reminded fans she previously said Kamala Harris (r.) should be the 2024 presidential nominee for the Democratic Party. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

In June, the Bodak Yellow artist called Biden selfish for running for a second term in a long Instagram Live rant, saying it was time for him to "pass the torch to Kamala."

On Sunday, following Biden's shocking withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and his endorsement of Harris as the Democratic candidate, Cardi took to social media to remind fans of her prior prediction.

"Ahahahahha let's go I told yall Kamala was supposed to be the 2024 candidate... Stop F**in playing with me!!!!" she wrote on X.

Cardi also reposted clips from her June rant to Instagram, adding, "Check the date.. said this on JUNE 30TH! been told y'all Kamala should've been the 2024 candidate."