Cardi B reportedly hits Offset with shocking new allegations!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has accused Offset of having an affair with influencer Ari Fletcher during their marriage!

Cardi B (r.) has alleged that Offset stepped out on her with model Ari Fletcher (l.) during their marriage. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@therealkylesisterr & @offset & @iamcardib

The estranged spouses' drama intensified on Tuesday after blogger @1goatalexis leaked alleged messages from the Bodak Yellow rapper!

The screenshots featured Cardi ranting over the gossip that she was unfaithful to her ex-husband.

The Grammy-winning rapper wrote, "Why you saying that I fed Offset this weekend? Like b***h, idgaf who you support lying on my p***y is crazy and he have not fed me neither y'all truly gotta leave me the f**k alone.

Cardi then name-dropped Ari in her rant, adding, "We both move on tell him to tell you how he was f**king Ari while we was together but yet I'm wrong for moving on huh? Leave me the f**k alone !!!!"

The blogger responded to Cardi by alleging that the Migos rapper made claims that he was intimate with the I Like It artist while she was in Atlanta.