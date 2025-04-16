Cardi B reportedly hits Offset with shocking new allegations!
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has accused Offset of having an affair with influencer Ari Fletcher during their marriage!
The estranged spouses' drama intensified on Tuesday after blogger @1goatalexis leaked alleged messages from the Bodak Yellow rapper!
The screenshots featured Cardi ranting over the gossip that she was unfaithful to her ex-husband.
The Grammy-winning rapper wrote, "Why you saying that I fed Offset this weekend? Like b***h, idgaf who you support lying on my p***y is crazy and he have not fed me neither y'all truly gotta leave me the f**k alone.
Cardi then name-dropped Ari in her rant, adding, "We both move on tell him to tell you how he was f**king Ari while we was together but yet I'm wrong for moving on huh? Leave me the f**k alone !!!!"
The blogger responded to Cardi by alleging that the Migos rapper made claims that he was intimate with the I Like It artist while she was in Atlanta.
Will Offset fess up to Cardi's latest allegation?
Meanwhile, Ari, known online as AriTheDon, ironically tweeted, "Coming to a woman as a woman or telling on a woman to her man gotta be top 2 corniest most miserable b***hes alive!"
Though the model didn't outright address the gossip, fans are surmising that the tweet was directed towards the latest tea due to the timing of the post.
As for Offset, the Stir Fry rapper just gave his approval to his former wife's new romance with Stefon Diggs amid their messy divorce. But will Cardi's latest cheating allegations cause more issues between the exes?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@therealkylesisterr & @offset & @iamcardib