Cardi B reveals sultry cover art for her next blockbuster single!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B is well and truly back! The rapper took to Instagram to reveal the steamy cover art for her next single, Enough (Miami), which is set to drop Friday.

Cardi B reveals sultry cover art for her next single, Enough (Miami) on Instagram to the delight of fans! © Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

The WAP rapper rocks out in her birthday suit while lying on a white couch with her hair draped over her shoulder and flowing in the sultry cover art.

Cardi's extra shiny makeup could be like a knowing nod to the doll-porcelain looks created by makeup artist Pat McGrath for Maison Margiela's spring haute collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Fans were quick to notice the similarity and one gushed, "Looking like a Porcelain Doll I Love this LOOK."

"One thing about Cardi is her fashion is always on point with her music," another added.

With the cover art post quickly racking up hundreds of thousands of like, the hype ahead of Friday's release is real!

It all comes just days after Cardi teased her new single on TikTok, hot on the heels of the debut of Like What, which came with a music video to match the fierceness of the lyrics.