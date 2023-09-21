Cardi B shows off romantic anniversary gift from Offset

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B got showered with love by Offset for the spouses' fifth wedding anniversary!

Cardi B and Offset celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in extravagant style. © Collage: JASON KEMPIN & CATHERINE POWELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 30-year-old star showed off her extravagant gift from her hubby via Instagram.

Cardi and Offset hit the five-year marriage mark on Wednesday, and to celebrate, the Migos rapper spoiled his wife with a massive floral arrangement of red and pink roses.

"Thank you sooo much baby," the Bongos artist began in the caption.

"Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children."

Cardi then listed the many things she loves about her husband, whom she shares daughter Kulture Kari and son Wave Set.

"I love the fact that I'm with a grown a** man that's going to provide , protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence my weakness and all this A**," the I Like It rapper continued.

She added that her "favorite" thing about Offset is that he always "[pays] attention" to her and all the little things that make her happy.