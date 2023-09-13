Cardi B and Offset have some R-rated fun in the VMAs toilets

Newark, New Jersey - Rapper Cardi B and her hubby Offset brought their romance to the 2023 MTV VMAs – on the pink carpet as well as in less glamorous places!

Cardi B and Offset get wild backstage at the MTV VMAs. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagramstories/Cardi B & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Though there's been some drama surrounding hip-hop's power couple this summer, after Offset accused Cardi of cheating, they seemed better than good at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Tuesday night.

The Bodak rapper and hubby Offset gave glitter, smooches, and sexy silliness.

The couple brought bold style with Cardi in a structural metallic silver dress made of hundreds of silver hair clips and Offset in a sleek suit and matching hair clips. They also brought the PDA giving each other smooches and long smoldering looks.

Then, as a clip in Cardi's Instagram story shows, they took their patented playfulness to the backstage areas. In the short vid, Cardi's bent over in her outfit for her Bongos performance, and Offset is behind her, pretending to get it on, while telling someone to come in and get their phone charger.