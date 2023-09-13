Cardi B and Offset have some R-rated fun in the VMAs toilets
Newark, New Jersey - Rapper Cardi B and her hubby Offset brought their romance to the 2023 MTV VMAs – on the pink carpet as well as in less glamorous places!
Though there's been some drama surrounding hip-hop's power couple this summer, after Offset accused Cardi of cheating, they seemed better than good at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Tuesday night.
The Bodak rapper and hubby Offset gave glitter, smooches, and sexy silliness.
The couple brought bold style with Cardi in a structural metallic silver dress made of hundreds of silver hair clips and Offset in a sleek suit and matching hair clips. They also brought the PDA giving each other smooches and long smoldering looks.
Then, as a clip in Cardi's Instagram story shows, they took their patented playfulness to the backstage areas. In the short vid, Cardi's bent over in her outfit for her Bongos performance, and Offset is behind her, pretending to get it on, while telling someone to come in and get their phone charger.
Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion perform Bongos live
But Cardi didn't just bounce her bongos with her hubby – she also rocked the VMA stage with Megan Thee Stallion and reproduced her now-viral booty-shaking dance choreography!
Their first-ever performance of Bongos kicked off with a dramatic entrance from Cardi dropping onto the stage riding a diamond ball.
The WAP duo then went on to swap snappy verses and bust out some moves while clad in glittery blue outfits, with a whole army of booty-shaking backup dancers adding to the spectacle.
Cardi B was nominated for best hip-hop for her collaboration with GloRilla in Tomorrow 2 but lost to Nicki Minaj's Super Freaky Girl.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagramstories/Cardi B & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP