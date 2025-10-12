Cardi B slams Donald Trump over the high cost of living: "How the f*** you motherf****** surviving?"

New York, New York - Cardi B had some words for Donald Trump 's administration while lamenting over the rising cost-of-living prices in the US!

Cardi B (r.) blames President Donald Trump (l.) and his administration for the rising living costs and lack of help from the government. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an X livestream, Cardi revealed that while she's been financially supporting her friend, she recently noticed that rent is "so expensive in the most f****** cheapest borough."



"I am so sorry for asking y'all to buy my album," the Pretty & Petty emcee told fans – referring to her previous jokes about needing fans to buy Am I The Drama?.

"And this is how the economy is right now, that the rent is so f****** high and crazy in the Bronx, no matter where. I am so sorry."

Cardi took aim at the President and his administration, explaining, "I hate the fact that I know if you was to say something to the Trump administration about the cost of living right now, they’ll be like, 'Yeah, suck it up.'"