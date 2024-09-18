Cardi B slams non-payment lawsuit: "Iron your best suit b***h I'll see you in court!"
Los Angeles, California - Not so fast! Cardi B hit back at a new lawsuit alleging that she underpaid the owners of the mansion where she shot the video for her song, Like That.
Per Rolling Stone, court documents claim that the 31-year-old rap star and her estranged hubby, Offset, targeted the home and "devised a plan" to use it "without paying full market value."
The 11-page suit alleges that the rappers booked the property anonymously "under the false pretense" that it would be used for a TikTok video.
Naturally, the Bodak Yellow artist didn't take the accusations lightly and took to X to drop some receipts!
"The problem is people wanna find loopholes and get over but IRON YOUR BEST SUIT B***H I'll see you in court!!!!," she wrote.
Cardi B slams "greedy" homeowners after new lawsuit
Cardi, who just welcomed her third child, explained that she and Offset paid "$10,000 in cash" to rent the property for 24 hours and paid for the extra hour they went over.
She added, "And this is not the realtors fault…they been trying for months to settle this. Its them greedy owners wit their ugly a** house."
The hip-hop chart-topper didn't stop there as she also retweeted TMZ's post over the matter, saying, "AHT AHT AHT not so fast.. receipts below! Don't make me put my litigation wig on."
Whew, attorney Cardi is on the case!
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP