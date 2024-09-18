Cardi B slams non-payment lawsuit: "Iron your best suit b***h I'll see you in court!"

Los Angeles, California - Not so fast! Cardi B hit back at a new lawsuit alleging that she underpaid the owners of the mansion where she shot the video for her song , Like That.

Cardi B viciously slammed a new lawsuit claiming that she underpaid the owners of the home she rented for her music video. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Per Rolling Stone, court documents claim that the 31-year-old rap star and her estranged hubby, Offset, targeted the home and "devised a plan" to use it "without paying full market value."

The 11-page suit alleges that the rappers booked the property anonymously "under the false pretense" that it would be used for a TikTok video.



Naturally, the Bodak Yellow artist didn't take the accusations lightly and took to X to drop some receipts!

"The problem is people wanna find loopholes and get over but IRON YOUR BEST SUIT B***H I'll see you in court!!!!," she wrote.