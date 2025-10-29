Cardi B sparks fan frenzy as she teases next album after Am I The Drama?
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has revealed that her third album will be dropping very soon after the success of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?.
The 33-year-old emcee shared her annoyance over fans' demands for a deluxe edition of her sophomore album during her recent X Spaces.
"I see you guys asking for a deluxe or asking to do a remix album like Charli XCX or something," she began, per Complex.
"Unfortunately, I am not doing none of that," adding, "What I gave y'all is what y'all getting."
However, the Be Careful hitmaker did reveal that she's planning on releasing another album "in less than a year."
"I want a new era, I kinda know what I want it to look like," she explained. "It's gonna be different from Am I the Drama?."
Cardi is currently expecting her fourth child with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, amid her contentious divorce from fellow rapper Offset.
Yet the Invasion of Privacy artist isn't letting any personal drama affect her career, as she's also preparing for The Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicks off in February!
Cover photo: THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP