Cardi B sparks fan frenzy as she teases next album after Am I The Drama?

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has revealed that her third album will be dropping very soon after the success of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? .

Cardi B dished on her plans for her third studio album after dropping Am I The Drama? last month. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old emcee shared her annoyance over fans' demands for a deluxe edition of her sophomore album during her recent X Spaces.



"I see you guys asking for a deluxe or asking to do a remix album like Charli XCX or something," she began, per Complex.

"Unfortunately, I am not doing none of that," adding, "What I gave y'all is what y'all getting."

However, the Be Careful hitmaker did reveal that she's planning on releasing another album "in less than a year."

"I want a new era, I kinda know what I want it to look like," she explained. "It's gonna be different from Am I the Drama?."

Cardi is currently expecting her fourth child with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, amid her contentious divorce from fellow rapper Offset.