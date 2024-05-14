Cardi B stirs Offset reconciliation rumors with "spoiled" Mother's Day

Los Angeles, California - Are Cardi B and her on-again-off-again boo Offset back on? A new Mother's Day Instagram post has given some crucial clues!

Offset (l.) and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. © Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/AFP Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Spoiled," Cardi captioned a Monday Insta post showing off the lavish gifts that Offset showered the rapper with for Mother's Day.



Presents reportedly included three diamond chains and armful after armful of gorgeous roses.



The Bronx rapper also posted to her Instagram Story about the gesture, writing, "Thank you, babe" and repeating, "I'm so spoiled."

Cardi gushed about the rose petals covering her stairs and her dining room full of bouquets: "I told you I didn't want any flowers! How beautiful are these?"

She then opened a card from her family that read, "We love you mommy. Thank you so much for all you do. – Kiari, Kulture and Wave." (Offset's real name is Kiari Cephus, in case you didn't know!)

Some recent outings have led to reconciliation buzz this month.

The couple, who broke up sometime around early December after tying the knot in 2017, went to a Knicks playoff game together and were seen holding hands at a Met Gala afterparty.