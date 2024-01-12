Is Cardi B's split from Offset going to stick?
New York, New York - Insiders have said Cardi B's split from Offset may just be part of their relationship pattern and that the WAP rapper isn't really done with her hubby.
Since the holidays, the Bongos artist has vehemently denied rumors that she and Offset are back together after their breakup. However, Cardi B also revealed that she got down and dirty with her "baby father" on New Year's Eve.
Per Us Weekly, multiple insiders have now said the rappers' relationship isn't over. One has claimed the Bodak Yellow rapper is "hopeful for the sake of the kids that they can make it work."
Another described the rappers' relationship as "tumultuous" and revealed that those close to them don't believe they've called it quits: "Cardi’s saying she done with Offset even after their New Year’s Eve hookup, but friends aren’t convinced."
"This is a pattern with them. He’s a serial cheater. She flips out but then runs right back to him," the insider added. This source also said the only reason Cardi would permanently split from Offset is if he fathered a child with another woman.
Not all the insiders agree that this break is just a phase, however.
Another source said the consensus among Cardi's inner circle is that the couple is done for good this time, explaining this split "feels different." This insider noted that, either way, the rappers will still remain part of each other's lives as they co-parent.
Cardi B and Offset's relationship has always been dramatic
Cardi B and Offset's relationship has always been dramatic, full of scandals, children, and bold collaborations.
It all began in 2017, and the two married the same year after Offset proposed on stage. Their October wedding was a secret event. Then, shortly after they wed, Offset was accused of cheating.
Over the years, there have been multiple infidelity claims and subsequent separations. Cardi even filed for divorce in 2020 before reconciling with her hubby.
In 2023, the pair released a McDonald's couple meal to celebrate their love on Valentine's Day. Then in the summer, Offset accused Cardi of cheating.
Until the rappers kiss and make up on the red carpet or somewhere public, we can only guess about their true relationship status!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@offsetyrn & @iamcardib