Cardi B throws pen at paparazzi over pregnancy questions: "Stop disrespecting me"

Haters do what they do, but Cardi B has had enough of the rumors! The rapper crashed out when asked about the paternity of her alleged fourth baby.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B had an explosive response when she was asked if she's expecting baby no. 4 – and who's the daddy!

Cardi B had a heated response towards a photographer who asked about the paternity of her alleged fourth baby amid rumors she's expecting again.
Cardi B had a heated response towards a photographer who asked about the paternity of her alleged fourth baby amid rumors she's expecting again.  © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The I Like It rapper's legal victory was almost upstaged after a photographer inquired about the paternity of her alleged baby on the way outside of the courthouse.

In the viral video, Cardi appears to take a pen from a fan and throw it at the man, saying, "Stop disrespecting me. You're disrespectful. Don't do that."

"Do you see women asking those types of questions to me?" she continues.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl makes Spotify history – before it even comes out
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl makes Spotify history – before it even comes out
Perez Hilton hails court hearing over Blake Lively subpoena as "a win"
Celebrities Perez Hilton hails court hearing over Blake Lively subpoena as "a win"

"Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions?"

Cardi, who shares Kulture (7), Wave (3), and 11-month-old Blossom with her ex, Offset, added as she got into her SUV, "Act like you have some manners and your mama taught you to respect women."

Cardi B trolls haters amid pregnancy rumors

The Bongos hitmaker is currently said to be dating NFL star Stefon Diggs and has sparked some pregnancy rumors amid her civil assault trial against security guard Emani Ellis.

Emani sued Cardi for allegedly assaulting her outside of a Beverly Hills obstetrician's office when Cardi was pregnant in 2018, but the Grammy winner was cleared of any wrongdoing in Tuesday's verdict.

Cardi later trolled the online haters spreading the pregnancy gossip with a clip where she unbuttoned her chic court look to show off her flat stomach!

Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images

More on Cardi B: