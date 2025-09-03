Cardi B throws pen at paparazzi over pregnancy questions: "Stop disrespecting me"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B had an explosive response when she was asked if she's expecting baby no. 4 – and who's the daddy!

The I Like It rapper's legal victory was almost upstaged after a photographer inquired about the paternity of her alleged baby on the way outside of the courthouse.

In the viral video, Cardi appears to take a pen from a fan and throw it at the man, saying, "Stop disrespecting me. You're disrespectful. Don't do that."

"Do you see women asking those types of questions to me?" she continues.

"Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions?"

Cardi, who shares Kulture (7), Wave (3), and 11-month-old Blossom with her ex, Offset, added as she got into her SUV, "Act like you have some manners and your mama taught you to respect women."