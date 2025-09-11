Cardi B's ex Offset has surprising response to her new album amid messy divorce

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B 's ex, Offset, apparently wants "peace" as his estranged wife celebrates the release of her sophomore album , Am I the Drama?.

Offset (l.) praised his ex-wife Cardi B ahead of the release of her new album on Friday. © Collage: Jeff Schear & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Migos alum told TMZ this week that he and Cardi's three kids – Kulture Kiari (7), Wave Set (4), and Blossom Belle (1) – could "for sure" have two parents up for Album of the Year at next year's Grammy.



Offset insisted that he and the Bodak Yellow artist would "never" compete against one another, despite their messy spit.

He continued, "No, no, no. I just want all peace, man, for us to win, everybody gotta win. We got kids to take care of, we got to catch the dubs."

As for whether Offset will support the WAP rapper's anticipated album, he said, "for sure," adding, "That s**t hard. She's gonna do her big one, too."