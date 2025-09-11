Cardi B's ex Offset has surprising response to her new album amid messy divorce
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B's ex, Offset, apparently wants "peace" as his estranged wife celebrates the release of her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?.
The Migos alum told TMZ this week that he and Cardi's three kids – Kulture Kiari (7), Wave Set (4), and Blossom Belle (1) – could "for sure" have two parents up for Album of the Year at next year's Grammy.
Offset insisted that he and the Bodak Yellow artist would "never" compete against one another, despite their messy spit.
He continued, "No, no, no. I just want all peace, man, for us to win, everybody gotta win. We got kids to take care of, we got to catch the dubs."
As for whether Offset will support the WAP rapper's anticipated album, he said, "for sure," adding, "That s**t hard. She's gonna do her big one, too."
Have Cardi B and Offset finally squashed their drama?
The Clout rapper's praise seemingly hints that the estranged couple could finally be heading towards an amicable relationship, one year after Cardi filed for divorce.
Still, the Bongos chart-topper recently suggested she's their three kids' sole provider and bluntly told Billboard that she had "tried" after being asked if she envisioned a lasting friendship with her ex.
Cardi has since moved on from her Offset drama with NFL player Stefon Diggs and now a new album, which officially drops on Friday!
Cover photo: Collage: Jeff Schear & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP