Cavinder twins share motivational message in latest viral post

Gilbert, Arizona - The Cavinder twins are ready for a happy and healthy new month!

The Cavinder twins shared a new video featuring a motivational message to kick off the new month. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

On Tuesday afternoon, Haley and Hanna Cavinder took to Instagram to serve their 280,000 followers a full plate of positivity!

In the viral post, which has earned nearly 100,000 views so far, the sisters encouraged fans to focus on the good as they kick off August.

"A new month to grow! Focus on surrounding yourself with people that make you feel valued & good. here's to a healthy & happy month," the sisters captioned the video, which featured the pair rocking bikinis while lip-syncing to a trending audio on the platform.

"Imagine the day they see you again," the voice says. "And you're just, well, better." On that note, the twins strutted and flaunted their impressively fit physiques.

Fans of the former college athletes didn't hesitate to show their appreciation for Haley and Hanna's positive outlook on the new month.

"Thank you two. Made my day," one fan wrote.

"August is off to a hot start!" another added.

"Can't believe it's already August!!! You guys look amazing," another fan said.