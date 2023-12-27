Cavinder twins and fam throw up laugh-out-loud Instagram treat

Gilbert, Arizona - If you've ever been curious about life in an all-girl family, Hanna Cavinder's newest Instagram video is a must-watch!

Girl power is getting a new twist - literally!

Hanna Cavinder, one half of influencers the Cavinder Twins and the former Miami hooper, treated her followers to a hilarious behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Cavinder sisters' dynamic, and it was nothing short of pure entertainment.



In the IG video, the sisters embark on a cheerleader stunt, with the goal of tossing Hanna into the air.

Led by the second-eldest sister Brandi, the Cavinders hilariously channel their inner Bring It On vibes, attempting a cheerleading stunt that seems more comical than coordinated.

Spoiler alert: perfecting the stunt isn't exactly their forte, making for a laugh-out-loud clip!

The Cavinder sisters sported coordinated red Christmas pajamas, adding a literal dash of holiday cheer to their antics.