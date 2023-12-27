Cavinder twins and fam throw up laugh-out-loud Instagram treat
Gilbert, Arizona - If you've ever been curious about life in an all-girl family, Hanna Cavinder's newest Instagram video is a must-watch!
Girl power is getting a new twist - literally!
Hanna Cavinder, one half of influencers the Cavinder Twins and the former Miami hooper, treated her followers to a hilarious behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Cavinder sisters' dynamic, and it was nothing short of pure entertainment.
In the IG video, the sisters embark on a cheerleader stunt, with the goal of tossing Hanna into the air.
Led by the second-eldest sister Brandi, the Cavinders hilariously channel their inner Bring It On vibes, attempting a cheerleading stunt that seems more comical than coordinated.
Spoiler alert: perfecting the stunt isn't exactly their forte, making for a laugh-out-loud clip!
The Cavinder sisters sported coordinated red Christmas pajamas, adding a literal dash of holiday cheer to their antics.
Did Haley and Hanna Cavinder have the best year ever?
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are wrapping up 2023 and what could easily be their most epic and monumental year to date.
From graduating from college to conquering the business world, the dynamic twin sisters are set to kick off 2024 with a resounding bang!
The Cavinder twins are two of the biggest athlete-influencers, who continue to climb up the social media ladder with their daily viral posts and quirky content.
