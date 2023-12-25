Cavinder twins 2023 highlights: Haley and Hanna's top 3 moments

The Cavinder twins had a remarkable year in 2023, achieving significant milestones both on and off the court as two of the top athlete-influencers.

By Paris McGee Jr.

The Cavinder twins had a remarkable year in 2023, achieving significant milestones both on and off the court as two of the top athlete-influencers. The Cavinder twins owned 2023 with a whirlwind of high moments. Haley and Hanna kept their fans on the edge of their seats, treating them to a rollercoaster of surprises – from impressive business ventures to stunning beauty transformations and jaw-dropping career announcements! As we bid farewell to the year, the dynamic duo shows no signs of slowing down, gearing up to carry their greatness into the new year. But hey, before we dive into the future, let's take a leisurely stroll down memory lane to remember the twins' biggest achievements that sent shockwaves through the sports world and beyond!

Haley and Hanna graduate from University of Miami

Haley and Hanna Cavinder (c) accomplished a major milestone this year by graduating from the University of Miami. Haley and Hanna nailed one of the year's major milestones – tossing graduation caps in the air! After shooting hoops for Miami and propelling the Hurricanes to their first-ever Elite Eight appearance in the March Madness Tournament, the dynamic duo strutted across the stage this spring, both earning a degree in business. The twin powerhouses became big shots on campus, scoring a sweet six-figure haul thanks to the NCAA's Name, Likeness, and Image policy during their Miami days! Needless to say, those business degrees are going to be coming in handy!

'Double Blue Razz' Cavinder twins sports drink

The Cavinder twins officially unveiled their own sports drink this fall in collaboration with Bucked Up. © Screenshot/Instagram/@Cavindertwins Proving they're not just scoring on the court but also in the business game, the athlete-influencers pulled off a slam dunk this year by nabbing a game-changing collaboration with Bucked Up. The dynamic duo announced their very own sports drink! After keeping their eager fans guessing with mysterious "taste testing" posts over the summer, the twin sisters finally spilled the beans this fall about their latest venture – a mouthwatering twist on a classic sour blue raspberry lemonade flavor. Say hello to Double Blue Razz, the twins' very own energy drink! The beverage is now making waves on shelves nationwide and giving fans that extra kick to crush their workouts. Sip, sip, hooray!

Haley Cavinder announces comeback to NCAA hoops

Haley Cavinder will join TCU hoops next fall to play in her final year of NCAA basketball. © Screenshot/Instagram/@Cavindertwins Just when basketball fans thought that the Cavinder twins were hanging up their jerseys for good, Haley threw a curveball their way by teasing an epic comeback to the court! In April, both Haley and Hanna dropped the bombshell that they were ditching their last shot at NCAA glory to pursue a slammin' career in the WWE. In a bold move after some serious pondering, however, Haley hit rewind on her decision and decided to lace up for one more round of NCAA hoops. That's right – Haley Cavinder was back! Now Haley is back on the court as a member of the Texas Christian University basketball team, and she has her family cheering her on all the way.