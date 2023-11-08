Cavinder twins go buck wild with new energy drink collab

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - After months of playfully teasing their fans, the Cavinder twins have unveiled their eagerly anticipated sports drink in collaboration with Bucked Up.

The Cavinder twins celebrated the drop of their new energy drink collaboration with several social media posts on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/cavindertwins

Cleverly named "Double Blue Razz," this fresh addition to the Bucked Up energy drink lineup offers a delectable twist on the classic sour blue raspberry lemonade flavor, guaranteed to tantalize the taste buds of the pair's devoted fans.



On Tuesday, Haley and Hanna took the internet by storm, announcing their news across their social media profiles on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Then, on Wednesday, the twins posted a heartfelt reflection on their Instagram account.

"Such a fun night celebrating our energy drink launch," they shared in the slideshow's caption.

"So blessed to work with a company that helped us make our dream caffeine drink come to life @buckedup !! thank you all for the support, none of this would be possible without it - make sure to go shop Double razz now!!"