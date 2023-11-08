Cavinder twins go buck wild with new energy drink collab
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - After months of playfully teasing their fans, the Cavinder twins have unveiled their eagerly anticipated sports drink in collaboration with Bucked Up.
Cleverly named "Double Blue Razz," this fresh addition to the Bucked Up energy drink lineup offers a delectable twist on the classic sour blue raspberry lemonade flavor, guaranteed to tantalize the taste buds of the pair's devoted fans.
On Tuesday, Haley and Hanna took the internet by storm, announcing their news across their social media profiles on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.
Then, on Wednesday, the twins posted a heartfelt reflection on their Instagram account.
"Such a fun night celebrating our energy drink launch," they shared in the slideshow's caption.
"So blessed to work with a company that helped us make our dream caffeine drink come to life @buckedup !! thank you all for the support, none of this would be possible without it - make sure to go shop Double razz now!!"
Fans react to the Cavinder twins' new energy drink
The Cavinder twins' most recent collaboration has sent fans into a frenzy of excitement, with people all over the internet buzzing about tasting the twins' latest beverage creation.
"Bucked up is where its at! Love this for you both!" one fan wrote on TikTok.
"*orders in bulk*" another fan wrote on Instagram.
"all i want for xmas is double razzzzz," another hilariously added.
The Haley and Hanna's new sports drink is now available online in bulk and single orders.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/cavindertwins