Cavinder twins bring their NIL prowess to Miami basketball training!

Miami, Florida - It's safe to say that the Cavinder twins ' newest NIL partnership is a hit!

The Cavinder twins got their University of Miami basketball coach in on their new brand deal with Slate Milk! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / @cavindertwins

Fresh off announcing their new collaboration with Slate Milk, Haley and Hanna Cavinder wasted no time getting the word out!

Just a day later, in a lively Instagram Live video, Miami University's associate basketball head coach, Fitzroy Anthony, gave Slate Milk's Caramel Latte high-protein iced coffee a try.

Coach Anthony couldn't hide his enthusiasm, rating the drink a perfect 10/10 and giving it a big thumbs up.

The twins' quick promotion of Slate Milk underscores their knack for business and social media savvy.

This partnership is just the latest example of the twins' ability to align themselves with brands that match their values and interests.

The University of Miami hoopers have also partnered with BJ's restaurants, Betr media, and more to expand their resume in the business world.

With college basketball season around the corner, fans can look forward to more exciting ventures from Haley and Hanna, both on and off the court.