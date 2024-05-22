Cavinder twins drop epic commercial with latest NIL brand
Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are back with another epic Instagram ad, and this time, it's for Slate Milk!
The commercial, which was shared on Wednesday, kicks off with the dynamic duo dazzling us with their "twin magic" on the basketball court.
Haley and Hanna effortlessly nailed an epic behind-the-head trick shot that had fans cheering.
Before we can catch our breath, the scene transitions as the twins take a sip of Slate Milk. Suddenly, they're outside, recording one of their signature dancing videos.
Their infectious energy and perfect synchronization light up the screen, reminding everyone why their TikToks are such hits.
With another sip of Slate Milk, the final transition takes us into the gym, where the twins showcase their impressive workout routine.
From lifting weights to intense cardio, Haley and Hanna demonstrate that they're not just about style but also about serious athleticism.
Slate Milk perfectly embodies the Cavinder twins
This commercial perfectly captures the essence of the Cavinder twins: talented, energetic, and always entertaining.
And with Slate Milk fueling their every move, it's clear that Haley and Hanna are unstoppable.
Whether they're hitting trick shots, dancing up a storm, or crushing a workout, the Cavinder twins prove that they're a force to be reckoned with.
Don't miss out on this fun and fabulous ad – it's got everything fans love about these amazing sisters!
This fall, you can catch the Cavinder twins on the court as they embark on their final year of NCAA hoops eligibity.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@haleycavinder