Cavinder twins score mouthwatering new brand deal!
Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins have expanded their portfolio of delicious partnerships with a mouthwatering addition to their roster of food destinations.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the dynamic duo known for their fitness prowess, are also culinary wizards, whipping up delicious dishes that make mouths water and leave stomachs happy!
These powerhouse twins not only share their fitness journey but also keep fans updated on their favorite eats, even dropping the ultimate snack guide to help fans sculpt their summer bods.
And guess what? They've just teamed up with BJ's restaurant, becoming the newest partners in flavor town!
Together, they hosted the most epic NCAA championship party you can imagine. In a reel that went viral on Wednesday, the former Miami hoopers gathered their squad for a feast fit for champions.
From tasty bites to striking poses with fans and even doling out a few autographs, these sisters know how to bring the heat both on and off the court!
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are the ultimate early risers
In their freshest Instagram reel, Haley and Hanna Cavinder let fans in on their revamped morning groove!
Bright and early starts kick things off, followed by a hearty breakfast to fuel their fire and a session of pumping iron to kickstart their day.
These twins are the epitome of commitment in their health and wellness journey!
Speaking of goals, Haley, the future TCU hooper, is gearing up for a grand return to the NCAA court after a brief retirement from basketball.
Following the spring semester, she'll officially lace up for the Horned Frogs.
As for Hanna, she's not slipping out of retirement but instead taking up the mantle of her big sister's number-one fan!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins