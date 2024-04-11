Cavinder twins score mouthwatering new brand deal!

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins have expanded their portfolio of delicious partnerships with a mouthwatering addition to their roster of food destinations.

The Cavinder twins have expanded their portfolio of food partnerships with the mouthwatering addition of BJ's restaurant to their list of yummy bites. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the dynamic duo known for their fitness prowess, are also culinary wizards, whipping up delicious dishes that make mouths water and leave stomachs happy!

These powerhouse twins not only share their fitness journey but also keep fans updated on their favorite eats, even dropping the ultimate snack guide to help fans sculpt their summer bods.

And guess what? They've just teamed up with BJ's restaurant, becoming the newest partners in flavor town!

Together, they hosted the most epic NCAA championship party you can imagine. In a reel that went viral on Wednesday, the former Miami hoopers gathered their squad for a feast fit for champions.

From tasty bites to striking poses with fans and even doling out a few autographs, these sisters know how to bring the heat both on and off the court!