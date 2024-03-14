Cavinder twins chat with fans and sign memorabilia at special event
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are adding some extra excitement for their fans with their latest move: signing trading cards!
On Wednesday, the dynamic duo visited Leaf Trading Cards to autograph a collection of cards for their fans.
Taking their fan interactions to the next level, they went live on Whatnot, engaging directly with fans for an intimate experience.
Haley and Hanna, the powerhouse athlete-influencers, shot to stardom as Miami basketball stars amid the era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) in college sports before announcing their retirement last April.
Hailing from Arizona, these two were among the highest-paid female college athletes, securing numerous lucrative brand deals along the way.
The sisters recently spent the day in the nation's capital to discuss NIL opportunities for student-athletes with Senator Ted Cruz and famed college football coach Nick Saban.
This fall, Haley is set to come out of retirement to play for TCU hoops in her final year of NCAA eligibility, while Hanna has opted not to take her fifth year on the court.
