Cavinder twins enjoy "dream day" advocating for student-athletes in Washington

Washington, DC - Fresno State to Congress! The Cavinder twins have made another serious impact on the world of sports with their latest power move.

The Cavinder twins sat alongside notable figures such as Nick Saban (l.) and Senator Ted Cruz (second from r.) as they discussed the need to establish clear NIL guidelines. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

On Monday, Haley and Hanna attended a congressional roundtable where they discussed the importance of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights.

During the session, the twins sat alongside notable figures such as college football coach Nick Saban, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, and Senator Ted Cruz.

They emphasized the need to establish clear guidelines for NIL rights to benefit student-athletes nationwide.

After the session, the sisters took to Instagram to share their pride in contributing to the discussion.

The former Miami hoopers described the experience as "A dream day in Washington, DC" and added that they were "beyond grateful for this opportunity to further NIL."