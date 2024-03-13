Cavinder twins enjoy "dream day" advocating for student-athletes in Washington
Washington, DC - Fresno State to Congress! The Cavinder twins have made another serious impact on the world of sports with their latest power move.
On Monday, Haley and Hanna attended a congressional roundtable where they discussed the importance of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights.
During the session, the twins sat alongside notable figures such as college football coach Nick Saban, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, and Senator Ted Cruz.
They emphasized the need to establish clear guidelines for NIL rights to benefit student-athletes nationwide.
After the session, the sisters took to Instagram to share their pride in contributing to the discussion.
The former Miami hoopers described the experience as "A dream day in Washington, DC" and added that they were "beyond grateful for this opportunity to further NIL."
Cavinder twins expand their influence through NIL deals
The Cavinder twins' journey began at Fresno State before they transferred to Miami, where they gained prominence as social media influencers.
With over 4 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined, they have become influential figures in reshaping how student-athletes can leverage their platforms to earn compensation for their name and likeness.
As the Cavinder twins have become influential figures in NIL, Haley is poised to remain a top college athlete. She is preparing for her return to NCAA hoops this fall with the TCU Horned Frogs.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins