Cavinder twins' double hoops magic sends fans into a tizzy

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins have doubled the fun with their twin magic!

In their latest TikTok sensation, the Cavinder twins brought their A-game to the court for one last hoop showdown together. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

The dynamic duo of Haley and Hanna might not be gracing the NCAA court together anymore, but that doesn't mean they're giving up on twinning their skills on the hardwood.

This coming fall, Haley is gearing up to join the TCU Horned Frogs hoops squad, while her twin sister Hanna will be right there on the sidelines, cheering her sister on.

With the caption "twins basketballing," the sisters did just that _ and then some!

Hanna kicked things off with a slick dribble pass to Haley, who effortlessly took it to the hoop, pulling off some dazzling dribbling moves before sinking a jaw-dropping three-pointer.

Despite fans still longing for Hanna to make a return to college basketball as well, the former athlete has made it clear that it's not likely.