Haley Cavinder reveals mixed feelings about solo basketball career
Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder is gearing up for a solo act on the basketball court – a departure from her usual tandem with twin sister Hanna – and she isn't too thrilled about it.
In a surprising twist last fall, Haley announced her return to the NCAA court, while Hanna has decided to stay on the sidelines.
While fans may miss the dynamic duo, Hanna is firmly committed to stepping away from college ball, and her sister is eager for another shot.
Venturing into her next basketball journey without her twin, Haley took to TikTok on Friday to share her mixed emotions about the big step.
She posted a nostalgic picture of both sisters donning Miami Hurricanes jerseys, juxtaposed with a solo shot of herself in a TCU jersey.
Alongside the images, Haley expressed her apprehension about tackling her 5th year without her twin, giving fans a glimpse into her candid feelings about the upcoming chapter.
"being scared to take my 5th year without my twin," she said.
Will Haley Cavinder live up to expectations without her sister?
Haley Cavinder may be nervous about embarking on her solo hoops career, but luckily, she has an army of supporters backing her up with encouragement.
"They need you now more than ever," one fan wrote.
"TCU needs u and ur sister tbh !! @Hanna & Haley Cavinder pls come back !!" another added.
"No pressure, but I hope you put up numbers. Do your thing....ball out," one fam encouraged.
Haley will take to the court this fall as she joins the TCU Horned Frogs.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins