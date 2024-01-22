Haley Cavinder reveals mixed feelings about solo basketball career

Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder is gearing up for a solo act on the basketball court – a departure from her usual tandem with twin sister Hanna – and she isn't too thrilled about it.

Haley Cavinder (r) took to TikTok to share her mixed emotions about embarking on a solo hoops career without her twin sister Hanna. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

In a surprising twist last fall, Haley announced her return to the NCAA court, while Hanna has decided to stay on the sidelines.



While fans may miss the dynamic duo, Hanna is firmly committed to stepping away from college ball, and her sister is eager for another shot.

Venturing into her next basketball journey without her twin, Haley took to TikTok on Friday to share her mixed emotions about the big step.

She posted a nostalgic picture of both sisters donning Miami Hurricanes jerseys, juxtaposed with a solo shot of herself in a TCU jersey.

Alongside the images, Haley expressed her apprehension about tackling her 5th year without her twin, giving fans a glimpse into her candid feelings about the upcoming chapter.

"being scared to take my 5th year without my twin," she said.