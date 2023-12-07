Cavinder twins' dramatic transformation TikTok has got fans feeling emotional!
Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins are beginning a new chapter in life, and fans are having a lot of complicated feelings about it!
Big changes are on the horizon for the dynamic duo of Haley and Hanna Cavinder.
This fall Haley surprised everyone by announcing her return to NCAA basketball. Meanwhile, Hanna opted to take a break from the court to cheer her sister on.
Fans were curious about what Hanna would be up to during Haley's solo basketball journey considering the twins are used to doing almost everything together, especially when it comes to their impressive basketball career.
Despite the shift, the Cavinder sisters seem to be handling the change just fine. They shared a viral TikTok to update their followers on this new chapter in their lives.
The caption "new chapters" accompanied a transformation video, showcasing their journey from being Miami hoopers together to the present day.
In the video, Haley proudly sports a TCU basketball jersey while Hanna, showing unwavering support, rocks some TCU gear. Seeing the jarring transformation had fans rushing to the video's comments!
Fans react to the Cavidner twins transformation TikTok
As the twins continue to navigate their individual paths with grace and a sense of camaraderie, leaving their fans excited for what's coming next!
The emotional TikTok from the Cavinders struck a chord with their fans who expressed a mix of feelings about the post.
"Wait I’m crying," a fan commented. "Me too," the sisters replied.
One commenter wrote, "Wait I’m not crying you are!! I love y’all."
"The way Hannah isn’t in a Uni made my heart drop," another added.
Haley Cavinder is set to join TCU hoops in 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cavindertwins