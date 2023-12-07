Cavinder twins' dramatic transformation TikTok has got fans feeling emotional!

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins are beginning a new chapter in life, and fans are having a lot of complicated feelings about it !

The Cavinder sisters seem to be handling their major new life chapter just fine after sharing a viral TikTok, updating their followers on their new lives. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cavindertwins

Big changes are on the horizon for the dynamic duo of Haley and Hanna Cavinder.

This fall Haley surprised everyone by announcing her return to NCAA basketball. Meanwhile, Hanna opted to take a break from the court to cheer her sister on.

Fans were curious about what Hanna would be up to during Haley's solo basketball journey considering the twins are used to doing almost everything together, especially when it comes to their impressive basketball career.

Despite the shift, the Cavinder sisters seem to be handling the change just fine. They shared a viral TikTok to update their followers on this new chapter in their lives.

The caption "new chapters" accompanied a transformation video, showcasing their journey from being Miami hoopers together to the present day.

In the video, Haley proudly sports a TCU basketball jersey while Hanna, showing unwavering support, rocks some TCU gear. Seeing the jarring transformation had fans rushing to the video's comments!