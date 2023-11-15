Will Cavinder twins expand their brand in Texas?

Fort Worth, Texas - Everything is bigger in Texas, and perhaps the Cavinder twins ' brand will get bigger too!

The Cavinder twins just may expand their growing empire with their move to Texas. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder

After much anticipation, Haley Cavinder has officially announced her decision to join the TCU basketball team, marking a new chapter for the Cavinder twins in Texas.

Formerly residents of sunny Fort Lauderdale, the twins had initially been training to become prominent WWE Divas.

However, Haley's strong desire to return to the basketball court led to her retirement from pursuing wrestling.

As the sisters make the move to Texas, with Hanna supporting Haley from the sidelines, fans are curious about the former's next steps. Rest assured, she will be actively pursuing opportunities in the Lone Star State, securing deals much like the ones they landed as Miami hoopers.

During their time in Florida, the Cavinder sisters successfully built their brand, securing partnerships with notable companies such as Champs Sports, HBO MAX, and Betr Media.

More recently, they have ventured into the sports drink world, launching their own energy beverage with Bucked Up, which is now available for purchase both online and in stores.