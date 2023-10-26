The Cavinder twins' night routine goes viral with epic streaming deal
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Now that basketball season is back, the Cavinder twins' nighttime routine just got a little more exciting!
While only one of the Cavinder twins is returning for another season of NCAA hoops, both Haley and Hanna share a deep love for basketball and can hardly contain their excitement for the upcoming season.
Their enthusiasm led to the twins creating a whole post about the season ahead as well as teaching viewers how they can catch their favorite games using Max streaming services.
The Cavinders are official partners of Max and got fans excited and ready to dive into the upcoming season of their favorite games!
In a TikTok that quickly went viral, the Cavinders took their fans through their nightly routine, which featured a workout at the gym, a scenic walk, and a delicious dinner.
Finally, the twins felt the need to spotlight their absolute favorite activity – watching basketball!
Fans react to Haley and Hanna's basketball TikTok
Fans shared their excitement for the twins and their love of basketball in the comments of the viral TikTok
"Let’s go suns," one fan commented on the twins' TikTok post, referencing the basketball game that the Cavinders were watching in their video.
"not max has live sports," another fan wrote in praise of the brand sponsoring them.
It's possible that the twins even got Max a new customer or two by showing the awesome features that Max members can look forward to with a subscription to the service.
Of the many thrilling basketball matchups scheduled for this week, which game are you looking forward to watching the most?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins