The Cavinder twins' night routine goes viral with epic streaming deal

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Now that basketball season is back, the Cavinder twins' nighttime routine just got a little more exciting!

The Cavinder twins shared their nightly routine on TikTok, offering tips for their fans on how to join them in their favorite activity – watching basketball! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins

While only one of the Cavinder twins is returning for another season of NCAA hoops, both Haley and Hanna share a deep love for basketball and can hardly contain their excitement for the upcoming season.

Their enthusiasm led to the twins creating a whole post about the season ahead as well as teaching viewers how they can catch their favorite games using Max streaming services.

The Cavinders are official partners of Max and got fans excited and ready to dive into the upcoming season of their favorite games!

In a TikTok that quickly went viral, the Cavinders took their fans through their nightly routine, which featured a workout at the gym, a scenic walk, and a delicious dinner.

Finally, the twins felt the need to spotlight their absolute favorite activity – watching basketball!