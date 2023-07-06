Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian hash out feud with deep digs

Los Angeles, California - On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian finally dealt with their explosive Dolce & Gabbana feud !

Kourtney Kardashian (r) and Kim Kardashian finally sat down to address their intense feud on The Kardashians. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

This season's episode seven of the Hulu reality TV series began with the eldest Kardashian siblings finally hashing out their issues.

While the 42-year-old SKIMs mogul tried to make her case, the Lemme founder accused Kim of using her Italian nuptials to Travis Barker as a "business opportunity" and messing up her "la dolce vita lifestyle."

"She chose the money over me. That's why she never truly asked me," Mrs. Barker, who's currently pregnant, said in her confessional.

"It's not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn't care. I think she wouldn't have known what to do if my answer was no."



Yet the beauty mogul pointed out that Kourt "stole" her wedding country, as Kim also got hitched in Italy when she wed Kanye West in 2014.

"You stole my f**king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I am copying your Dolce Vita lifestyle?" Kim expressed in her confessional.