Cavinder twins impress with in-sync choreography in latest viral video

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins may not be identical, but in their latest TikTok sensation, they're rocking such similar vibes that fans are losing their minds!

The Cavinder twins showed of their in-sync dance routine in a new viral video. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Sporting sleek black-and-pink matching workout ensembles paired with fresh white kicks, Haley and Hanna Cavinder treated their followers to a whirlwind of twin magic in a viral dance-off.



From their hair to their lipstick, the Cavinder duo were twinning to the max in the clip shared on Tuesday.

The pair synchronized their moves flawlessly to the catchy beats of YG's hit hip-hop track Left, Right. Their matching body rolls and twinning dance moves had fans absolutely hooked!

The Cavinder sisters have been unstoppable with their recent "twinning" streak on social media, and their latest post continues the trend after their previous basketball video sent fans into a frenzy.

On Instagram, the latest post from the sister duo has garnered over 19,000 likes, featuring them donning matching outfits in collaboration with Bucked Up - talk about twinning!