Cavinder twins make their next career move official!

Orlando, Florida - The Cavinder twins are inching closer and closer to officially becoming WWE Divas!

The Cavinder twins have made another major step towards a career in the WWE. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/thecavindertwins & haleycavinder

As if their recent appearance on WWE's NXT Show wasn't a hint at their future in the WWE, the Cavinder sisters' latest post says it all!

On Friday, the twin sisters posted to their joint Instagram account a series of photos wearing "NXT Next in Line" WWE gear.

Next In Line (NIL) is a WWE program that "provides a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE."

In December 2021, Haley and Hanna signed an NIL deal with the WWE as former Miami basketball players.

After months of teasing fans about joining the world of professional wrestling, the sisters have finally decided to give their multimillion social media fan base what they want!

Captioning their WWE post, "tag team? more like double teamed," the sister duo went viral and fans raved over the twins' new career move!