Cavinder twins reminisce about Bahamas trips with never-before-seen dance

Bahamas - The Cavinder twins may no longer be in the Bahamas, but they're still riding the tropical waves in spirit!

The Cavinder twins have shared a new clip from their recent trip to the Bahamas. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

On Tuesday, Haley shared a viral video to her Instagram, showing her and Hanna dancing and having a great time in the fresh air of the Bahamas.

The former Miami basketball players traveled to the island last month for the ultimate girls' trip, and it seems like the sisters are already yearning for those moments.

In the video, the twins were synchronized in both their choreography and resort outfits, wearing bikini tops paired with matching gradient-style thread pants.

The newest TCU Horned Frog captioned the video "from the Bahamas," revealing her nostalgic for the bygone vacation days.

Interestingly, she disabled comments on the post, suggesting she may have shared the video simply to reminisce about their fun in the sun together without any potential for negative replies.