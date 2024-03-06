Cavinder twins reminisce about Bahamas trips with never-before-seen dance
Bahamas - The Cavinder twins may no longer be in the Bahamas, but they're still riding the tropical waves in spirit!
On Tuesday, Haley shared a viral video to her Instagram, showing her and Hanna dancing and having a great time in the fresh air of the Bahamas.
The former Miami basketball players traveled to the island last month for the ultimate girls' trip, and it seems like the sisters are already yearning for those moments.
In the video, the twins were synchronized in both their choreography and resort outfits, wearing bikini tops paired with matching gradient-style thread pants.
The newest TCU Horned Frog captioned the video "from the Bahamas," revealing her nostalgic for the bygone vacation days.
Interestingly, she disabled comments on the post, suggesting she may have shared the video simply to reminisce about their fun in the sun together without any potential for negative replies.
Since they made their way back from the Bahamas, the sisters haven't slowed down in creating viral social media content. Their latest adventure even took them to their first-ever talk show appearance on Dr. Phil!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder