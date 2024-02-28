Haley Cavinder silences critics of her return to college basketball

Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder isn't fazed by the haters when it comes to her decision to take a fifth year of NCAA eligibility on the court.

Haley Cavinder proved she isn't listening to her haters in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

The future TCU basketball star took to TikTok to playfully silence her critics in a viral video shared Tuesday that has fans cheering.

In the clip, which has racked up over 130,000 views and counting, Haley shared a photo of herself sporting a TCU jersey and cowboy hat with a message that read, "taking your 5th year won't solve your problems..."

In another picture, the 23-year-old athlete posted a shot of herself doing the "shh" taunt move after sinking a game-winning basket with Miami against Indiana last season.



"the second photo felt fitting for this trend," Haley said in the caption.

Fans couldn't help but rally behind their favorite college basketball player and her bold post.

"that was the coldest thing I have ever seen!" one fan said.

"soooo readyyyyy can’t wait," another added.