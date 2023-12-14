Cavinder twins ring in Christmas cheer with viral TikTok dance

The Cavinder twins' latest viral TikTok post is spreading holiday cheer and turning even the biggest Christmas Grinches into enthusiastic fans!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Fort Worth, Texas - Feeling a bit Grinchy this Christmas? Look no further than the Cavinder twins' latest TikTok sensation to boost that holiday spirit!

The Christmas vibes are strong with the Cavinder twins, who dove headfirst into the holiday spirit with a merry dance.

Grooving to Here Comes Santa Claus, Haley and Hanna brought a festive explosion to TikTok, leaving fans ecstatic with their moves.

Decked out in red and green pajama sets, the sisters took on the roles of Santa's cherished reindeer, Vixen and Blitzen.

Adding a clever touch, they captioned Wednesday's video "[Vixen] & Blitzen 2.0," making it a jolly and playful celebration of the season.

The twins' post saw over 200,000 views and 20,000 likes from fans who couldn't stop raving over the sisters holiday post.

Cavinder twins kick off Christmas celebrations with viral TikTok

The Cavinder twins have their fans buzzing with holiday excitement, and the sisters' viral Christmas-themed post has everyone craving more festive fun!

"just made my Christmas," another fan wrote.

"I need the link to these sets," one fan commented.

"U both look so beautiful," another added.

Fans can expect the Cavinder twins to post more viral content as they prepare to spend the holiday season with their family!

