Cavinder twins ring in Christmas cheer with viral TikTok dance

Fort Worth, Texas - Feeling a bit Grinchy this Christmas? Look no further than the Cavinder twins ' latest TikTok sensation to boost that holiday spirit!

The Cavinder twins' latest viral TikTok post is spreading holiday cheer and turning even the biggest Christmas Grinches into enthusiastic fans! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

The Christmas vibes are strong with the Cavinder twins, who dove headfirst into the holiday spirit with a merry dance.

Grooving to Here Comes Santa Claus, Haley and Hanna brought a festive explosion to TikTok, leaving fans ecstatic with their moves.

Decked out in red and green pajama sets, the sisters took on the roles of Santa's cherished reindeer, Vixen and Blitzen.

Adding a clever touch, they captioned Wednesday's video "[Vixen] & Blitzen 2.0," making it a jolly and playful celebration of the season.

The twins' post saw over 200,000 views and 20,000 likes from fans who couldn't stop raving over the sisters holiday post.