Haley Cavinder pays tribute to sister Hanna in emotional social media post
Fort Worth, Texas - Hanna Cavinder may not be returning to basketball, but she won't be leaving twin sister Haley on the court alone!
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, long-time basketball partners, are about to take separate paths starting next fall.
Haley is set to embark on a solo hoops career with the TCU Horned Frogs after leading Miami to their historic first-ever Elite Eight appearance in the March Madness tournament last year.
Expressing a mix of emotions about the upcoming separation, Haley shared a touching Instagram reel on Tuesday.
The video, garnering over 175,000 views, beautifully captured the Cavinder twins' journey from Miami teammates to Hanna supporting Haley's solo venture with TCU.
The reel began with a clip of the sisters on the court in their Miami jerseys, seamlessly transitioning to a snapshot of Haley donning her TCU jersey. In a heartwarming touch, Hanna stood on the side, sporting a TCU fan t-shirt and holding a crown above Haley's head.
Perhaps overwhelmed by the sentiments, Haley chose to turn off the comments on the viral post, letting the video speak volumes about this significant moment in her basketball journey.
Haley Cavinder is set to join TCU in 2024 for final year of NCAA hoops
When Haley Cavinder announced her return to basketball, fans were initially puzzled when they didn't see her in action on the court this season.
However, the hooper made a strategic decision to take this year off for intensive training, gearing up for a powerful comeback next fall.
Haley has been tirelessly honing her hoop skills with rigorous training sessions with elite NBA and basketball trainers.
In her latest move, she gave fans an exclusive peek into her training regimen, collaborating with the renowned basketball skill development team, Sports Academy at the Star.
Alongside TCU hoops star Sedona Price, Haley Cavinder will look to guide the Horned Frogs to unprecedented heights in her single season with the team.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins