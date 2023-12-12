Haley Cavinder pays tribute to sister Hanna in emotional social media post

Fort Worth, Texas - Hanna Cavinder may not be returning to basketball , but she won't be leaving twin sister Haley on the court alone!

Haley Cavinder (r) was full of emotions on Tuesday after sharing a touching Instagram reel honoring her twin sister Hanna before embarking on a solo hoops career. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, long-time basketball partners, are about to take separate paths starting next fall.

Haley is set to embark on a solo hoops career with the TCU Horned Frogs after leading Miami to their historic first-ever Elite Eight appearance in the March Madness tournament last year.

Expressing a mix of emotions about the upcoming separation, Haley shared a touching Instagram reel on Tuesday.

The video, garnering over 175,000 views, beautifully captured the Cavinder twins' journey from Miami teammates to Hanna supporting Haley's solo venture with TCU.

The reel began with a clip of the sisters on the court in their Miami jerseys, seamlessly transitioning to a snapshot of Haley donning her TCU jersey. In a heartwarming touch, Hanna stood on the side, sporting a TCU fan t-shirt and holding a crown above Haley's head.

Perhaps overwhelmed by the sentiments, Haley chose to turn off the comments on the viral post, letting the video speak volumes about this significant moment in her basketball journey.