Haley Cavinder flaunts her ab-rocking physique in viral bikini post

Gilbert, Arizona - Hanna Cavinder may be known as the "fit one" of the Cavinder twins , but sister Haley isn't too far behind her!

Haley Cavinder sent fans into a frenzy with a new bikini-clad photo dump on Instagram over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/haleycavinder

After posting a physique update to her personal Instagram account, WWE wrestling hopeful Haley Cavinder has fans going wild over her latest photo drop.



On Saturday, Haley shared a carousel of four pictures from Arizona, where she flaunted her fit physique in a strapless, white bikini.

"find me in zona!" the college athlete-turned-influencer captioned the Instagram post.

Haley's post saw over a hundred thousand likes, with hundreds of fans expressing their adoration for the former Miami hooper, who retired from college basketball alongside her twin sister back in April.

"this serves as my reminder to get on my peloton," sports anchor Christine Williamson commented.

"THE dream body," another added.

Her sister Hanna, doing as siblings do, poked fun at her with her own comment on the post, writing, "she loves that mirror."

Always known for making a splash in the headlines, Haley and Hanna recently went viral for their recent WWE Smackdown TV appearance with their internet-dubbed triplet, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.