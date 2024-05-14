Cavinder twins share their fitness insight with fans in latest power move
Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins' newest venture is here!
College basketball stars and fitness influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder have officially unveiled their latest venture, the fitness app TWOGETHER.
The app offers a variety of workout programs catering to different fitness levels and lifestyles.
Fans of the twins can access six different programs, including gym workouts, home workouts, high-protein recipes, travel workout guides, ab routines, and more.
The app aims to provide a comprehensive fitness experience that can be tailored to individual preferences and goals.
"RUN & GO SIGN UP - we are in this twogether !!" the sisters said via Instagram on Monday.
What does the Cavinder twins' TWOGETHER app offer?
To celebrate the launch, TWOGETHER is offering a 7-day free trial with free cancellation at any time, allowing users to explore the app's features and programs before committing to a subscription.
Haley and Hanna announced the launch of TWOGETHER with a viral Instagram reel that showcased snippets of their workouts and highlighted their close sisterly bond.
The app is set to be a valuable resource for fitness enthusiasts looking to achieve their goals with the guidance of two accomplished athletes.
So, what are you waiting for? Sign up and experience the gym life like the Cavinder twins!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@cavindertwins