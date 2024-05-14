Cavinder twins share their fitness insight with fans in latest power move

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins ' newest venture is here!

The Cavinder have officially unveiled their latest venture, the fitness app TWOGETHER. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@cavindertwins

College basketball stars and fitness influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder have officially unveiled their latest venture, the fitness app TWOGETHER.

The app offers a variety of workout programs catering to different fitness levels and lifestyles.



Fans of the twins can access six different programs, including gym workouts, home workouts, high-protein recipes, travel workout guides, ab routines, and more.

The app aims to provide a comprehensive fitness experience that can be tailored to individual preferences and goals.

"RUN & GO SIGN UP - we are in this twogether !!" the sisters said via Instagram on Monday.