Cavinder twins show off their competitive nature in beachside battle

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - When it comes to competition, the Cavinder twins take things pretty seriously!

The Cavinder twins proved their competitive sides never take a day off as they battled on the beach. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

On your mark, get set, RACE!



As former Miami hoopers, Haley and Hanna Cavinder's athletic drive led them to be a part of the first-ever Hurricane's women's basketball team to advance to the Elite Eight round of the March Madness Tournament this past spring.



Now training to become WWE wrestlers, the Cavinder sisters haven't let up on their competitive nature.

On Wednesday, the athlete-influencer duo took to TikTok to remind fans just how much they love a good competition.

In a viral video captioned, "we were racing," Haley and Hanna sprinted on the sand at the beach in a race to the tune of Dog Days Are Over by Florence + the Machine.

Despite the beautiful beach day, it seems their competitive sides never take a day off, and Cavinder fans couldn't get enough!